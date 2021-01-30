Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-$0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

