Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Corning also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

