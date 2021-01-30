Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.70 and a 200 day moving average of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

