Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 1,601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 231,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 218,261 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

KOCT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.