Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. 320,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.