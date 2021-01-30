Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colony Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,081,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

