Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce sales of $43.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.52 billion and the highest is $44.56 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $39.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $184.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.01 billion to $187.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $195.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $188.68 billion to $201.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $352.43. 2,598,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.29 and a 200-day moving average of $358.62. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

