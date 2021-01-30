Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $352.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

