Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 130,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders acquired 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

