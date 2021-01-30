Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.