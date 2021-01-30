Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 328,295 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $165.69 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

