Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

