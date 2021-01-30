Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $87.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

