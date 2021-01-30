Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $209.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average of $212.03. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

