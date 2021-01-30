Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE OTIS opened at $64.65 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

