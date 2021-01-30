Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 4,701 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

