Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total value of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Also, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). In the last three months, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,665.

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock opened at GBX 431.20 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 439.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.88. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -539.00.

About Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

