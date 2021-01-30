Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $86.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

