Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

BFAM opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.55, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

