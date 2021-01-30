Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $318.12 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

