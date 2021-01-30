Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $229.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

