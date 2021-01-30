Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:VLO opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,880.37, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

