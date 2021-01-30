Cowen Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $110.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

CHRW opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 190.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

