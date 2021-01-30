Cowen Increases Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.62.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 806,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 73.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,675,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 711,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

