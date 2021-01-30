Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 60.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

