Crane (NYSE:CR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.40.

CR stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Crane by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 293,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

