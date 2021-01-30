Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $117.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

