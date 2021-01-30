Credit Suisse Group Lowers Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $382.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.14.

ANTM stock opened at $296.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

