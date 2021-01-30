Credit Suisse Group Lowers CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $288.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.33.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $241.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

