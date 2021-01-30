CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

CRHM stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRH Medical news, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

