Critical Analysis: dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) versus Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -2.36% -1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for dMY Technology Group and Madison Square Garden Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

dMY Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than dMY Technology Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares dMY Technology Group and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.44 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -33.31

dMY Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats dMY Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

