Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 23,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

