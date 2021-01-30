Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.64-6.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.11. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.64-6.74 EPS.

Shares of CCI opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

