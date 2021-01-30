Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.64-6.74 for the period. Crown Castle International also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.64-6.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.