Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

