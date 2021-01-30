Csenge Advisory Group Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $253.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

