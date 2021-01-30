Csenge Advisory Group Invests $200,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.