CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. CSL has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.59.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

