CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.77

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 4357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

