Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Visa by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 229,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.