CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701 in the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,617. The company has a market capitalization of $594.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

