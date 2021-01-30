CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.85. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

