CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,469,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,356. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

