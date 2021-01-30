Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -122.08 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

