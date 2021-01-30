Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 656.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $205.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

