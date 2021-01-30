Cwm LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Sidoti increased their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

KAI stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $157.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

