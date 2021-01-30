Cwm LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SVMK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $25.21 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

