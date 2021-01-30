Cwm LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

