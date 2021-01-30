Cwm LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $140.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.75. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

