Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 77,864 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

